Overwatch 2 hero ‘Roadhog’ reworked entirely

Overwatch 2 fans have been eagerly waiting for the rework of Roadhog, one of the game’s most iconic and controversial heroes. Roadhog has been struggling to find his place since his one-shot potential was majorly nerfed earlier this year, making him a difficult pick. Blizzard has finally announced the details of Roadhog’s rework, which has gone live beginning November 14, 2023, as part of Season 7.

The rework aims to increase Roadhog’s ability to protect his team and claim space while maintaining his overall identity and play style. Roadhog will be getting a brand new ability and changes to his primary fire and healing ability. The new ability of Roadhog is called Pig Pen, and according to Blizzard, with the ability, the hog can now “launch a trap that slows and damages enemies”.

Next, Roadhog’s Scrap Gun has been reworked to make it more consistent and reliable. It’s secondary fire has been removed, while the total damage per shot has been increased from 150 to 160. The Shotgun pellet count has been reduced from 25 to 16, while the Shotgun pellet damage increased from 6 to 6.25.

Then, the Scrap Gun fires a shrapnel volley of 4 large projectiles in the centre of the shot. Each shrapnel projectile deals 15 damage. Finally, the critical damage multiplier was reduced from 2x to 1.5x. The fire rate and ammo capacity of the Scrap Gun remain unchanged.

Read More: Remnant 2: The Awakened King DLC launches today with new mini-bosses, enemies and more

The healing ability of Roadhog in Overwatch 2, called Take a Breather, has also been changed to make it more team-oriented. It is now activated by holding Secondary Fire while cooldown for each use decreased from 8 seconds to 1 second, which is a major advantage. Next, a new resource meter has been added, which will deplete while Take a Breather is active and then recharge when it’s not in use.

The healing ability now takes 12 seconds to reach full charge from empty, and when full, it can heal up to 450 health over 3 seconds. The gas also reduces the damage taken by Roadhog and his allies by 20% for the duration. Lastly, the ability no longer amplifies healing received upon ending.