Samsung Smart Monitor M9 Launched in India Alongside Upgraded Monitor M7 and M8

Samsung India today announced its all-new Smart Monitor family, featuring the luxurious Samsung Smart Monitor M9 (M90SF), alongside enhanced editions of the M8 (M80SF) and M7 (M70F). Here are all the details of the newly launched Samsun monitors.

Samsung Smart Monitor M9, M8, M7: Price, Availability

The Smart Monitor M9 (32”) costs Rs 1,25,999, while the new M8 (31”) costs Rs 49,299. The Monitor M7 (32”) in Black costs Rs 30,699 while the White model costs Rs 31,199. The 43-inch model of the Monitor M7 costs Rs 34,299. As a part of launch starting from July 7 and July 20, 2025, consumers can avail benefits with instant cart discount of Rs 3,000 across all channels for the M8 and M9 and Rs 1,500 for the Monitor M7.

Samsung Smart Monitor M9, M8, M7: Features

The M9 introduces QD-OLED technology to the Smart Monitor lineup for the first time. Merging flagship-level visuals with TV-grade smart functionality, the 32-inch M9 is engineered to “deliver stunning contrast, vibrant colors, and immersive visuals. With a sleek, all-metal chassis, it blends museum-quality aesthetics with functional elegance, apt for a chic design studio or the coveted corner office,” said Samsung.

Samsung’s Smart Monitor M9 introduces OLED Safeguard+ to maintain screen integrity over time, featuring a Proprietary cooling system that minimizes the risk of burn-in. Its Glare-Free display reduces reflections, ensuring consistent visibility and comfort even in bright environments.

The M9 leverages AI-driven technologies like AI Picture Optimizer, 4K AI Upscaling Pro, and Active Voice Amplifier (AVA) Pro to enhance picture and sound quality in real time, adapting automatically to content and surroundings.

Read More: Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Series Key Specifications Leaked: Know Details

As a smart entertainment hub, the M9 offers access to popular streaming apps, Samsung TV Plus, and Samsung Gaming Hub, enabling cloud-based gaming without a console or PC. With a 165Hz refresh rate, 0.03ms response time, and NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility, it delivers smooth, high-performance visuals ideal for gaming and other demanding tasks.

The Smart Monitor M8 and M7 expand Samsung’s smart monitor lineup with 32-inch 4K UHD screens powered by VA panel technology for sharp detail and rich contrast. Both models feature AI-powered tools like Click to Search and Tizen OS Home.

All three models integrate seamlessly with SmartThings, support Multi Control between Samsung devices, and offer Multi View for multitasking. With Microsoft 365 access, users can create and edit documents directly from the monitor without a PC.