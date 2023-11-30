More details for ‘The Sims 4: For Rent’ expansion pack revealed

The Sims 4, the popular life simulation game by Electronic Arts, has announced more details about its upcoming expansion pack, For Rent, which will be released on December 7, 2023. The expansion pack will allow players to create and manage multiple residential rentals, such as townhomes, duplexes, apartments, and basement suites.

The new blog post (separate from the announcement post) comes from the developers who answer the community’s most asked questions. The blog post reveals that 6 units can be made in a Residential Rental while this limit can be turned off using a cheat code. Then, a full SIM household of 8 Sims can live in a Unit. Next, EA developers said that there will be loading screens when switching between units, but sims from other units will use objects in the shared spaces.

Next, it was revealed that players can access units through manage worlds section, but the developers have also added a new “Switch to Household” interaction on doors of the active residential lot so you can switch to other units more easily.

In addition, the developers have added Maintenance Troubles as a new Lot Challenge that can be placed on any other Residential lots. The new Maintenance Events, though, can only happen on Residential Rentals by default. Furthermore, it was clarified that players will be able to own businesses from other packs as well as be a Property Owner for Residential Rental Lots.

Additionally, there will be gameplay associated with the Water Heater, Electrical Panel, AC unit, and the Radiators. Some of these will have additional gameplay when used in conjunction with Seasons. Lastly, it was noted that Boats and Tuk Tuks are just for ambiance and cannot be ridden on. A bunch of other questions regarding The Sims 4: For Rent expansion pack were a part of the blog post that were answered in detail by the developers.