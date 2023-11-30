Remnant: From the Ashes and Remnant 2 Unexpectedly Join Xbox Game Pass

Xbox Game Pass subscribers can now enjoy two action-packed games from Gunfire Games and Gearbox Publishing: Remnant: From the Ashes and Remnant 2. Both games are available to download and play on console and PC with Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass, respectively.

The new games were added to the service as a surprise with no prior announcement from the console maker. Remnant: From the Ashes is a third-person survival action shooter set in a post-apocalyptic world overrun by monstrous creatures called the Root.

As one of the last remnants of humanity, you’ll set out alone or alongside up to two other survivors to face down hordes of deadly enemies and epic bosses, and try to retake what was lost. The game was released for PlayStation 4, Windows, and Xbox One in August 2019, followed by a Nintendo Switch port released in March 2023.

Remnant 2 is the sequel to Remnant: From the Ashes that pits survivors of humanity against new deadly creatures and god-like bosses across terrifying worlds. One can play solo or co-op with two other friends to explore the depths of the unknown to stop an evil from destroying reality itself. To succeed, players will need to rely on their own skills and those of their team to overcome the toughest challenges and to stave off humanity’s extinction. The game was released for PlayStation 5, Windows and Xbox Series X/S on July 25, 2023.

Remnant 2 also got a DLC expansion pack earlier this month, called ‘The Awakened King’. Adding both the Remnant series titles to Xbox Game Pass library further increases the ever-expanding number of games the service has offer.

Around two days back, Xbox dropped another surprise game for Game Pass, called Killer Instinct Anniversary Edition. It is a new version of the 2013 fighting game Killer Instinct, which was released to celebrate its 10th anniversary. It includes all 29 fighters and all premium content ever released for the game, such as the VIP Double XP Booster, holiday accessories, and more. The game also comes with a significant update that optimises it for the hardware of the latest Xbox Series S and Series X consoles.