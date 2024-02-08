Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Will Get The New Game+ Mode In March

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 players can now look forward to a major update next month that will enhance the gameplay experience. Insomniac Games, the studio behind this critically acclaimed title, has announced that the highly anticipated New Game+ mode will be part of the upcoming patch of Spider-Man 2 in March.

For those unfamiliar with the concept, New Game+ mode allows players to start a fresh play-through of the game while retaining all their hard-earned progress from a completed save file. In the case of Spider-Man 2, when the player restarts the game, the New Game+ mode will give players access to all the suits, power-ups, and upgrades they’ve acquired during their previous adventure. It’s a thrilling way to revisit the story and face challenges with newfound strength.

Insomniac Games has confirmed (on X) that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 New Game+ update will be available on March 7, 2024. The update will not only have NG+ mode but new suits and much more.

Back in December last year, Insomniac Games confirmed that the New Game+ mode had been delayed from the ‘end of 2023’ to ‘early 2024’ due to the feature not matching the standards of quality the developer expected. The developer shared other features that will be coming as a part of the huge update, including Audio Descriptions, Swap Tendril Colours, the Ability to Change the Time of Day and replay missions.

There’s no word on whether all of these will be making their way to the game in the update coming in March or only some of them. Either way, we’ll get to know on March 7 as to what all the new Spider-Man 2 updates will include.