Madden NFL 24 Releases Season 3: Run It Back update

EA Sports has rolled out the Season 3 update of Madden NFL 24, which includes new features, gameplay improvements, and bug fixes. It introduces the new Field Pass, The Harvest event and much more. The update is now available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC game versions.

One of the highlights of the Season 3: Run it Back update is the new Field Pass, which allows players to play as legendary personalities like Barry Sanders, Bruce Matthews, Darren Woodson, Ted Hendricks, and Michael Vick. Vick is also the cover star for the season. He is a former NFL quarterback and legend and is known for his speed and agility, as well as his arm strength and accuracy.

The storied NFL playmakers mentioned above have all been equipped with brand-new abilities. However, PS4 and Xbox One users can earn these weekly player items but will not have the new abilities, notes EA.

Season 3 of Madden NFL 24 also revives Ultimate Team programs such as Blitz: PREM1ERE and Harvest, which give players exclusive access to enhanced speed and performance, special players, and other perks. The Field Pass also rewards players with a variety of prizes that they can earn by levelling up.

The Season 3 update also brings some gameplay changes and fixes, such as new signature walks, stances, gestures, and facial animations for various players, a fix for the issue where Event specific currencies would randomly disappear from the screen and reappear later, an issue that caused stats not to populate when comparing players in a field pass and much more.

The Season 3 update of Madden NFL 24 is a major update that adds a lot of new content and features for players to enjoy. The update is available now for download and is free for all players who own the game.