Madden NFL 24 gets November 2023 update with more than 7 fixes

Madden NFL 24, the latest instalment in the popular football video game series, has received a new November update that brings several improvements and bug fixes to the game. The update, which was released on November 2, 2023, is available for PlayStation, Xbox and PC platforms

The update features enhancements to the gameplay, franchise mode and Madden Ultimate Team mode. Some of the notable changes include:

Tuning to lower the rating threshold for catching interceptions on the Competitive game style to decrease the number of dropped interceptions.

Fixed an issue causing undesired catch-drops when the quarterback would get hit during or shortly after throwing the ball.

Fixed an issue allowing the ball carrier to have no fumble chance when diving; after this fix, ball carriers will have a higher risk of fumbling when diving into traffic.

Increased the size of the Passing Accuracy meter.

Fixed an issue where the Weekly Strategy selection would reset to default after completing a Mini-Game with a focus player in franchise mode.

Fixed a rare crash that would occur in game when a player from a downloaded draft class would occasionally have incomplete player data in franchise mode.

Fixed an issue where some users would receive a server error when entering Madden Ultimate Team mode.

The November update for Madden NFL 24 also includes various news story text bug fixes and adjustments across the entire MUT Hub to improve loading and transition times on all platforms the game is available on.

Madden NFL 24 is an American football video game based on the National Football League (NFL). It was released on August 18, 2023 and features Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen as the cover athlete. The game introduces new technologies such as FieldSENSE and SAPIEN to further elevate the control and realism in throwing, catching and tackling. The game also supports cross-play between PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.