List Of Games Coming To Xbox Platforms By March 8, 2024

Xbox has unveiled 21 new games set to release on platforms like Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, and Game Pass between March 4 and March 8, 2024. The diverse selection spans arcade, crafting, puzzles, strategy, and more, catering to a range of gaming preferences. One of the major titles coming is ‘Classified: France ’44’.

Beginning with Classified: France ‘44, it is a new turn-based strategy game, set in World War II during the desperate months leading up to the Allied invasion of France in June 1944. Players take charge of a special-ops team of Allied commandos and French resistance fighters. The game is coming to Xbox on March 5.

Next up is Expeditions: A MudRunner Game, coming out on March 5 and currently available on pre-order. In the game, players lead research missions as they drive a variety of all-terrain vehicles through treacherous paths, using advanced technologies and high-tech tools to overcome obstacles. They also have to build and manage their base and equip their vehicles with essential gadgets like drones or scanners.

The whole list of 21 games (excluding the two above) coming to Xbox Platforms during the first week of March 2024 include:

Mediterranea Inferno (March 5)

The Outlast Trials (March 5)

10 Seconds to Win! (March 6)

Cat and the Ghostly Road (March 6)

Hex Gambit: Respawned (March 6)

Reveil (March 6)

ABRISS – build to destroy (March 7)

Dungeons of Shalnor (March 7)

Greed: The Mad Scientist (March 7)

Manic Mechanics (March 7)

New Star GP (March 7)

Sokobalien (March 7)

Taxi Life: A City Driving Simulator (March 7)

Top Racer Collection (March 7)

Horror Gallery (March 7)

Stolen Realm (March 7)

Perfect Ninja Painter 2 (March 8)

WWE 2K24 (March 8)

Xatrom Command (March 8)

In the world of gaming, it was recently confirmed that Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile will be launching on iOS and Android on March 21.