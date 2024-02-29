Call Of Duty: Warzone Mobile Gets A March 21 Release Date

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile has been in development for over a year, and it seems like the developers are finally ready to release the game to the public. It has been announced that the game will be released on Android and iOS on March 21 as a free-to-play title with two large-scale battle royale maps, a variety of Multiplayer maps and more.

“Throughout the last year, Call of Duty®: Warzone™ Mobile has been in a Limited Release where we’ve been gathering feedback, fixing bugs, and continually optimizing the game to make it one of the best games ever upon its worldwide launch. This time spent with our Limited Release players has proven invaluable with dozens of major updates, thousands of bugs fixed, and new content and features added”, a blog post announcing the launch read.

Pre-registration Rewards

Players who pre-register for Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile will unlock the following redeemable rewards upon worldwide launch:

The Ghost “Condemned” Operator Skin

The M4 “Archfiend” and X12 “Prince of Hell” Weapon Blueprints

The “Foe’s Flame” Vinyl

The “Dark Familiar” Emblem

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile Features

Activision revealed that Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile supports shared progression with the console and PC versions of Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare III. In other words, players can log in using their Activision ID, and most content acquired in Modern Warfare III and Call of Duty: Warzone is seamlessly transferred and becomes continuously available between the games.

The contents that will be shared will include Player Level, Weapons Level, Battle Pass progression, and store bundles. Next, it has social features also, such as a shared friends list, chat channels, and more across platforms.

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile also includes in-match social features where you can listen in on nearby enemy comms using Proximity Chat and hear their last words via Death Chat after landing the elimination.

Read More: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra Incoming Apart From the Fold 6: Reports

The game will also have controller support as well as multiple control customisation options so they can tailor the controls according to their needs. As for maps, these include Verdansk and Rebirth Island. The former can house 120 players, while the latter will house 48 players.

“Though Battle Royale is the main focus of Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile, Multiplayer support lets players experience classic Call of Duty action across several Multiplayer maps and modes, including — but not limited to — Shipment, Shoot House, and Scrapyard. Deploy across a suite of classic modes like Team Deathmatch, Domination, Kill Confirmed and Search & Destroy, including Hardcore variants.” read the blog post.