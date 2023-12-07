Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name to Receive English Dub Update This Month

Fans of the Like a Dragon series will be delighted to hear that the latest spin-off game, Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, will be getting an English dub update later this month. The game, which was released on November 9, 2023, features the return of the series’ original protagonist, Kazuma Kiryu, as he embarks on a new adventure in Osaka under the guise of a secret agent.

The game’s developer, Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, confirmed the news on X, saying that the English dub update for Like A Dragon Gaiden will be available for free for all platforms. The studio did not specify the exact date of the update, but requested fans to “stay tuned for more details”.

So far, the game has been enjoyed by English-speaking fans with Japanese audio and English subtitles. The upcoming English dub will feature a notable change in the voice of the main character, Kazuma Kiryu, who will be voiced by Yong Yea, a YouTuber and voice actor, instead of Darryl Kurylo.

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name is available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. The game’s digital deluxe edition includes the Legendary Fighter Pack, which adds three playable characters to the game’s Coliseum mode: Goro Majima, Taiga Saejima, and Daigo Dojima.

Meanwhile, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is also set to launch on January 26, 2024, for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S and will feature the continuation of main character Ichiban Kasuga’s story. The game features two protagonists: Ichiban Kasuga, the former yakuza who became a hero in Yokohama, and Kazuma Kiryu from The Man Who Erased His Name.