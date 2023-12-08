Just Die Already, Moving Out 2 and more games are available to play for free with Xbox Free Play Days

Like what Xbox does every week, it has revealed this week’s games that will be available for free during the Free Play Days period. Just Die Already, Moving Out 2, The Angler: Call of the Wild and Chivalry 2 are available this weekend for Xbox Game Pass Core and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members through Free Play Days.

These games went live for free on Thursday, December 7 at 12:01 a.m. PDT and will be available until Sunday, December 10 at 11:59 p.m. PDT. Talking about the games, Just Die Already is a mayhem sandbox game created by the designers of Goat Simulator. Players are given the role of an old and angry personality, and where they have just been kicked out of their retirement home.

Next is Moving Out 2, which features online cross-play multiplayer and sees the Furniture Arrangement and Relocation Technicians (F.A.R.Ts) head beyond the realms of their dimension and go multiversal, tackling futuristic furniture, finery, and farm animals as they transport almost everything in one piece. You can also get a special 50% off on Moving Out 2 if you decide to purchase it during the Xbox Free Play Days period.

Next, there’s Call of the Wild: The Angler. It is a video game that simulates fishing in an open-world environment. It was developed by Expansive Worlds and released on August 31, 2022, for PC and consoles. The game allows you to explore a vast and varied reserve called Golden Ridge, where you can fish for different fish species, customise your gear and angler, and complete missions and challenges. While the base game is available for free, one can save 25 % on the Reserve Pass and 33 % on the Norway reserve.

Lastly, there’s Chivalry 2, which is a multiplayer first-person shooter inspired by epic medieval movie battles. Chivalry 2 features massive, 64-player battlefields, where you can choose from four base classes and 10+ subclasses, each with its own weapons, abilities, and customization options. You can also use support items, such as oil pots, barricades, and archer stakes, to aid your team or hinder your enemies. You can now try Chivalry 2 for free this weekend and grab it at 60% off for a limited time.