Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Launched For PS5, Xbox & PC; Also gets cross-play support

Ubisoft’s Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, based on the popular sci-fi movie franchise, has launched worldwide. The game also gained a new feature at launch that will allow players to explore the alien world of Pandora with their friends across different platforms. The game developer has confirmed that the game will support cross-play and cross-progression across all platforms, including PC, Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is an action-adventure game that features a new story and a new continent on Pandora, separate from the events of the movies. Players will take on the role of a Na’vi, an indigenous humanoid species, and fight against the invading human forces of the RDA (Resources Development Administration). The game will showcase the stunning visuals and rich biodiversity of Pandora, as well as the dynamic combat and traversal mechanics of the Na’vi.

Ubisoft confirms that players will have to install a Day 1 patch to play the game, therefore a one-time internet connection will be required to download it. After that, users will be able to play the game offline.

Read More: Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name to Receive English Dub Update This Month

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is available in three editions: Base, Gold, and Ultimate. Each edition comes with a different set of contents and is priced on the basis of that. The base game as well as an exclusive Aranahe Warrior pack is included with every edition on PlayStation 5.

Talking of the co-op mode, up to two players can team up in this mode and explore the open world of Pandora together. However, you’ll require an internet connection to play this mode. Aside from that, there’s cross-play support present as well. Cross-play means that players can join co-op sessions with their friends regardless of what platform they are playing on. Lastly, it also supports cross-progression so that players can transfer their save data and progress between different devices using a Ubisoft Connect account.