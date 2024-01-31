Insurgency: Sandstorm Gets a Next-Gen Update With 4K 60FPS Support For PS5, Xbox Series X

Insurgency: Sandstorm, the realistic tactical shooter from New World Interactive and Focus Home Interactive, has received a major update that enhances the game for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles. The game, which was released for PS4 and Xbox One in September 2021, now runs natively on the latest generation of consoles, offering improved resolution, performance, and features.

According to the developers, Insurgency: Sandstorm now supports native 4K resolution at 60 frames per second (FPS) on both PS5 and Xbox Series X, while Xbox Series S players can enjoy 1080p resolution at 60 FPS. Additionally, the game automatically enables the HD texture pack on the next-gen consoles, delivering enhanced textures for a more immersive and visually appealing experience.

The update also brings faster loading times, thanks to the more powerful SSDs of the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S and exclusive features for the PS5, such as haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, which add more depth and realism to the gameplay. Moreover, the game supports cross-gen matches for PS4 and PS5 players and allows free upgrades and DLC transfers for those who own the game on the previous generation of consoles.

Insurgency: Sandstorm is a multiplayer game that focuses on close-quarters combat and objective-based scenarios, featuring a variety of modes, maps, weapons, and customization options. The game is known for its realistic ballistics, sound design, team-based gameplay, and its support for user-generated content and mods on PC.

The game is also part of the Year 3 Pass, which grants access to four upcoming DLCs, each containing new maps and gear. The second DLC is expected to arrive soon, adding more content and improvements to the game.

Insurgency: Sandstorm is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Steam, Epic Games Store, Microsoft Store, Game Pass, and now natively on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.