Tecno Spark 20 Launched In India: Specs, Price, Competition

Tecno Mobiles has launched a new smartphone in India called the Tecno Spark 20. The new Spark 20 is a budget offering from the brand that comes with a MediaTek Helio chipset, a 90Hz display and more. Check out all the specifications, pricing details and competitors of the Tecno Spark 20 in India below.

Tecno Spark 20: Price, Availability

The Tecno Spark 20 comes in Gravity Black, Cyber White, Neon Gold, and Magic Skin 2.0 (Blue) colours. It is priced at Rs 10,499 and will be available via Amazon starting from February 2nd. There’s no word on whether this price stands for the 8GB + 256GB model or some other variant.

Tecno Spark 20: Specifications

Tecno Spark 20 sports a 6.6-inch HD+ (720 x 1612 pixels) Dot Notch display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The MediaTek Helio G85 SoC powers it. The device has 256GB of in-built storage, which is expandable, and up to 8GB RAM with additional virtual RAM.

The Tecno device has a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel f/1.6 primary sensor, an AI sensor and dual LED flash for photos and videos. There is also a 32-megapixel f/2.2 selfie camera sensor at the front with a flash as well.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, FM radio, GPS/ A-GPS, a 3.5mm Headphone jack and a USB-C port. The device is backed by a 5000mAh battery that supports 18W charging. The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor along with dual speakers. It runs on Android 13 Go Edition based on HiOS 13. It is also IP53-rated.

The company is also offering a free annual OTTPlay subscription worth Rs 4,897, along with the purchase of the smartphone. It will give users access to 19 OTT platforms such as SonyLIV, Zee5, Lionsgate Play, Fancode and more.

Tecno Spark 20: Competitors

The Tecno Spark 20 has launched in a competitive segment in India and is competing with the likes of the recently launched Moto G24 Power and the Moto G34 5G. Starting with the G24 Power, Motorola offers you a display similar to the Spark 20 and an identical Processor but has lower storage and RAM. On the other hand, it offers you a bigger battery, faster charging, and a stock Android-like OS for a lower price (starting at Rs 8,999), which we feel is a better value.

As for the Moto G34 5G, you can get it by spending just 500 bucks more than Spark 20, at Rs 10,999. Again, it lacks storage and RAM, but in turn, it delivers a smoother 120Hz display, a faster chipset, which also enables 5G, and a close-to-stock Android OS, which are again all superior to Spark 20’s offerings.