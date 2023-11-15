Howl, A New Turn-Based Indie Title Launched for Nintendo Switch

Howl, a turn-based tactical folktale developed by Mipumi Games and published by Astragon Entertainment, has launched for Nintendo Switch today. The game was shadowdropped during the Indie World Showcase event, where several other titles for the Switch were also announced.

Howl is set in a mediaeval world where a sinister ‘howling plague’ has turned people into feral beasts. The player takes on the role of a deaf hero who ventures into danger in search of a cure. The game features a unique combat system where players can plan up to six steps in advance and predict the enemies’ actions. The game also has a narrative element where the player crafts their prophecy by weaving a continuous piece of scripture during the fight.

The game’s visuals are created using ‘living ink’, a fluid and dynamic watercolour art style that paints the story as the player progresses. The game has 60 levels in four chapters, each with its challenges and secrets. Howl also boasts a rich soundtrack and voice acting that enhances the atmosphere of the dark fairytale world.

Howl is available now for the Switch via the Nintendo eShop and for PC via Steam for $14.99 (approx Rs 1,200). However, it is listed in India for a cheaper price tag of Rs 690. Some other games announced at the event include Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution, Core Keeper, On Your Tail, and many more.

In related news to Nintendo Switch, Twitch, the popular streaming platform owned by Amazon, recently announced that it will be discontinuing its App on the Nintendo Switch console. The app was removed from Nintendo eShop on November 6, 2023, and existing users will lose access to the app on January 31, 2024.