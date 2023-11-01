Twitch to shut down its app on Nintendo Switch

Twitch, the popular streaming platform owned by Amazon, has announced that it will be discontinuing its App on the Nintendo Switch console. The app will no longer be available to download from the Nintendo eShop starting from November 6, 2023, and existing users will lose access to the app on January 31, 2024.

The Twitch app was launched on the Nintendo Switch in 2021, allowing users to watch streams from Twitch on their handheld devices. However, the app had some limitations, such as the inability to stream directly from the Switch or view the chat within the app. The app also faced competition from other streaming services, such as YouTube and Hulu, which are also available on the gaming platform.

Twitch did not provide a clear reason for its decision to remove the app from the Nintendo Switch. It further suggested users to visit its website or download its app on other devices. The company also stated that Nintendo remains a valued partner and that it appreciates the support of the Switch community for Twitch and its streamers.

The news comes amid rumors of a potential Nintendo Switch 2 in 2024, which could offer improved hardware and features for streaming and gaming. It is unclear whether Twitch will make a comeback to the Switch platform in the future or if it will focus on other devices and platforms.

Back in April 2022, Twitch had shut down its desktop app. At the time, the company said it was ending support in so it can “invest more heavily in enhancing and adding new ways to engage with the creators and communities you care about”.