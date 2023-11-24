How to get BGMI A3 Royale Pass for free?

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) recently launched its new A3 Royale Pass with the theme of Freaky Fiesta. The pass offers a variety of rewards, including outfits, skins, emotes, and more for players to enjoy. Now, BGMI is running a new giveaway contest, offering players a chance to win the A3 Royale Pass: Freaky Fiesta for free.

Steps to win BGMI A3 Royale Pass for free

Step 1: Follow @battlegroundsmobilein_official on Instagram

Step 2: Solve the puzzle by saving the posts in the right order to reveal the skin.

Step 3: Take a screenshot and post it on your Instagram feed using the #WearYourCred hashtag.

Step 4: Share the link of the post on the google form and fill in your name and BGMI ID.

That’s it! You are now eligible to win the latest BGMI battle royale pass for free. BGMI says that 250 winners will be rewarded with the Royale Pass A3. Players have until November 26, 2023 to enter the contest.

Read More: Epic Games Store is offering ‘Deliver Us Mars’ for free, also reveals two more free games coming soon

BGMI A3 Royale Pass: Details

The A3 Royale Pass has two variants: the Elite Pass and the Elite Pass Plus. The Elite Pass costs 720 UC for the full version or 360 UC for the monthly version, while the Elite Pass Plus costs 1920 UC for the full version or 960 UC for the monthly version. The Elite Pass Plus gives players access to all the rewards, while the Elite Pass requires players to rank up to unlock them.

The A3 Royale Pass also offers a load of rewards, such as various skins and in-game items, Modification Material Pieces, Rainbow Glider Trail, Disco Ball Ornament, and more. Players can increase their rank by completing daily missions or playing classic maps. They can also use the free EZ License card if they have purchased the previous A1 and A2 Royale Passes.

The A3 Royale Pass is a part of the 2.9 update, which also features the Zombies EDGE mode, a new game mode where players have to survive against hordes of zombies and bosses. The update also brings some bug fixes and improvements to the game.