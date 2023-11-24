Epic Games Store is offering ‘Deliver Us Mars’ for free, also reveals two more free games coming soon

Epic Games Store, the digital distribution platform for PC games, is known for its generous weekly giveaways of free games. This week, the Epic Games store is offering a sci-fi adventure game called Deliver Us Mars for free, along with two other titles that will be offered for free and will be a replacement for ‘Deliver Us Mars’.

Deliver Us Mars is a 2023 action-adventure game developed by KeokeN Interactive and published by Frontier Foundry. It is the sequel to Deliver Us the Moon, a critically acclaimed game that won several awards. In Deliver Us Mars, players control an astronaut named Kathy, who joins a mission to Mars to find her father and the ARK colony ships that could save humanity from extinction. The game features a gripping story, immersive graphics, realistic physics, and real-time ray tracing. Deliver Us Mars will be available for free on Epic Games Store till November 30.

Then on November 30, they will be replaced by two other games, one of which is Jitsu Squad. Jitsu Squad is a 4-player co-op beat ’em up action game that was released on March 29, 2022. It is inspired by old-school brawlers and fighting games, such as Streets of Rage, Final Fight, Marvel vs. Capcom, and Super Smash Bros.

The game can be played solo or with up to four players in local co-op mode. The game also has a tag-team mode, where each player can choose up to two characters and switch between them during the fight. The title features a variety of enemies, stages, and bosses, as well as an upgrade system, a combo system, and a parry system.

The next one Mighty Fight Federation. It is a 3D arena fighter game where you can choose from 13 different characters with unique play styles and fight in various modes. The game can be played solo or with up to four players in local or online co-op mode. The game also has a tag-team mode, where each player can choose up to two characters and switch between them during the fight.

Both these games will become available for free on Epic Games Store from November 30 until December 7.