Halo Infinite December update brings classic Firefight PvE mode to the game

Halo Infinite, the latest instalment in the popular sci-fi shooter franchise, has received a major update that brings new content, features, and improvements to the game. The December update for Halo Infinite introduces the classic PvE mode the older instalments had, in the form of Firefight: King of the Hill mode.

The exciting feature of the update is the introduction of Firefight: King of the Hill, a new PvE mode that puts a twist on the classic Firefight mode from previous Halo games. In this mode, players must work together to defend a hill from waves of enemies, while also dealing with random modifiers and objectives.

The developer, 343 Industries, has now given it a twist, where players must also capture hills while simultaneously fighting more difficult waves of Banished enemies. Then, a Boss Wave, filled with tougher than usual enemies (and spearheaded by a named High Value Target or Boss), spawns once you’ve reached a certain amount of hill progress. Players can also revive each other if the enemies got the best of them.

Then, talking about the duration of the round, the timer in the mode is technically unlimited. However, 343 Industries say that games tend to run between fifteen-to-twenty minutes depending on how well your team is playing. Players win the round if they are successful in capturing three out of the five hills. They’ll be rewarded with bonus XP for capturing the fourth and fifth hills.

The nine new maps featured in the Firefight: King of the Hill playlist are:

House of Reckoning

Behemoth

Deadlock

Launch Site

Live Fire

Oasis

Exiled (by Epetr0, SandoChokUN)

Kusini Bay (by Mr Kwatz)

Vallaheim (by HaiseOz)

More maps may be added in future update. Aside from the Firefight mode, the December update for Halo Infinite also introduces a new Repair Field item along with a number of improvements to Ranked mode, Forge, Custom Game Browser, and more.