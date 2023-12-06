Farmer’s Dynasty 2 PC launch timeline announced

Independent Polish developer Umeo Studios in partnership with games publisher Toplitz Productions have announced that Farmer’s Dynasty 2, an open-world farming simulation, is coming to PC in 2024. Farmer’s Dynasty 2 is a continuation of the original game, which offered a unique mix of farming, constructing and life simulation that took players to the countryside and held plenty of challenging gameplay in stock.

The developer describes the game as a “beautifully detailed open-world farming simulation” which consist of a main campaign and an assortment of captivating side quests. Familiar to fans of the farming genre, Farmer’s Dynasty 2 will embrace the agricultural traditions and at the same time, will also offer a fresh take on the farming experience.

”With a multitude of tasks to embark upon, they’ll build their farming legacy to hand down to the next generation of family farmers as they cultivate their fields, care for livestock, maintain or expand their buildings and extend their land”, said the developers.

Farmer’s Dynasty 2 on PC will feature both old and modern day machinery, from underpowered tractors to 400 bhp ones. Players will have the ability to select more tried and trusted traditional equipment to renovate and utilise, or they can make use of more modern and powerful machines to lighten the workload. Famer’s Dynasty 2 offers up a selection of plows, harvesters, balers, tractors, cultivators and more.

Building your farming legacy not only rewards you with the financial gains from working the land but also the social prestige in helping those around you. Players can lend a helping hand to their neighbors, repair and resurrect old machines, toil in the fields, delve into forestry and woodworking, and restore dilapidated structures to earn respect within the community. You can cultivate the land with crops including beets, potatoes, rye, wheat and more. Finally, the game will also have dynamic weather and seasonal cycles.