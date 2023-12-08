Grab GigaBash, Predecessor and a mystery game for free on Epic Games Store

Epic Games Store, the digital distribution platform owned by Epic Games, is known for offering free games every week to its users. However, for the next few days, the Epic Games Store is going to be even more generous, as it is giving away not one, but two games including GigaBash and Predecessor, along with a mystery game that will be revealed soon.

The first game that is available for free on the Epic Games Store until Wednesday, December 13 at 10:00am CT is GigaBash, a multiplayer arena brawler with gigantic film-inspired kaiju, larger than life heroes, earth-shattering special attacks and fully destructible environments. GigaBash combines the chaos and creativity of titles like Power Stone, Super Smash Bros Ultimate and War of Monsters with a huge scale of the classic kaiju movies. Users can play as either a rampaging Titan or a Titan-hunting mecha, and discover the secrets of their origin in four unique single-player campaigns. They can also dive into a free-for-all mode with up to four other players, either online or on the couch, in various modes and minigames.

The second game is also free until the same time as GigaBash, and it is called Predecessor, a third-person multiplayer action game that is inspired by the popular MOBA Paragon. Predecessor features a diverse roster of heroes, each with their own abilities and playstyles, and a dynamic map that changes as the match progresses. Users can team up with four other players and compete against another team in a 5v5 match, where they have to destroy the enemy core while defending their own.

Interestingly, these games are free for less than a week this time, which is unusual considering most other games Epic Games Store offers are available until the next Thursday and not Wednesday. However, that is because on Thursday, Epic Games Store will reveal the mystery game it will be giving away, as the store has not revealed any clues or hints about its identity.

However, based on the previous mystery games that the store has given away, such as Grand Theft Auto 5, NBA 2K21, and Control, users can expect it to be a high-profile game that is worth adding to their library.