God of War Ragnarok: Valhalla DLC is coming next week for free

Fans of the critically acclaimed action-adventure game God of War Ragnarok have a reason to rejoice, as a free downloadable content pack titled Valhalla will be released on December 12, 2023. The DLC will serve as an epilogue to Ragnarok, following Kratos and companion Mímir in a series of trials within Valhalla, the hall of the slain in Norse mythology.

Valhalla will feature new enemies, weapons, skills, and locations, as well as a new story that will wrap up the Norse era of the God of War series. The DLC, according to Santa Monica Studio, “celebrates the combat you know and love from God of War Ragnarok and blends it with fresh, experimental elements inspired by the roguelite genre”.

In Valhalla, a warrior’s spirit persists beyond defeat in combat. Kratos, upon falling, reawakens outside the doors for another attempt. With each iteration, you’ll adapt, learn, and accumulate resources for permanent upgrades influencing both Kratos and Valhalla.

Further, to enter Valhalla, Kratos must cast off his armor and equipment, and instead build towards both per-attempt and permanent rewards. Kratos will have access to all his weapons and fully upgraded skill trees at all times, but must commit to a shield and path of Spartan Rage for each attempt. Each attempt can play out differently based on the rewards you choose.

Read More: The Finals: New destructive shooter game is out now on PC, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5

Aside from this, Kratos is also getting two new looks for his armour. The mode has five difficulty settings that have been crafted and tuned to the unique gameplay of the DLC. Each difficulty setting increases the rewards you’ll gain from battle, and you can swap freely among them between attempts. Also, to help further customize your gameplay experience, the DLC will continue God of War Ragnarok’s standard for accessibility settings.

God of War Ragnarok: Valhalla provides a distinct experience from God of War Ragnarök, alleviating concerns about entering without specific upgrades, equipment, or story progress. If you own God of War Ragnarok, you can download God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla for free on December 12 at PlayStation Store.