The Finals: New destructive shooter game is out now on PC, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5

The Finals, a destructive shooter game by Embark Studios has now been released for PC, Xbox Series X/S, and the PlayStation 5.

By The Mobile Indian Network
The wait is finally over for fans of the world-famous, free-to-play, combat-centered game show, THE FINALS. The game, developed and published by Embark Studios which also went through an open beta test back in October of this year, is now finally available for everyone to play on PC and consoles for free, allowing players to join the virtual arenas and fight. The title was shadow dropped during ‘The Game Awards 2023’ and took the players by a surprise.

THE FINALS is a first-person shooter that features dynamic environments that can be altered, exploited, and destroyed by the players. The game encourages creativity and strategy, as players can use different skills, weapons, and gadgets to create their own playstyle and gain an over their opponents.

The game show-inspired shooter was revealed at Gamescom Opening Night Live in August 2022, and was described as a title where players fight for fame, money, and sponsorships in a virtual arena where they can showcase their skills and style.

It also boasts a rich customization system, where players can craft their own unique avatars and outfits with the help of various sponsors and options. The game rewards players who can impress the viewers with their thrilling combat and personal flair, as they compete for worldwide fame and the support of the sponsors.

”We started Embark to re-imagine how games are made and what they can become. The Finals is our first game to release, and a great embodiment of that vision,” said Gustav Tilleby, Creative Director. “The Finals isn’t another battle royale, military sim, or tactical – there are plenty of those out there. It’s an entirely new take on shooters. It’s been amazing and humbling to see the response from the community over the past year of testing. Now that the game is live, we’re laser-focused on ensuring a great experience for our community, with many surprises along the way.”

