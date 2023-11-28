Genshin Impact v4.3 leak hints towards improvements to Domains

Genshin Impact, the popular open-world action RPG game developed by miHoYo, is expected to release its v4.3 update by late December. According to some leaks from beta testers, the update will bring some improvements to the Domains, which are special dungeons that offer various rewards and challenges to the players.

One leaked improvement is a new change that will allow players to quickly restart the Domain if they want to challenge it again. Genshin Impact leaker Kuroo showcased the new quality-of-life change related to Domains where players will no longer be teleported to the entrance of a Domain after they choose to challenge a Domain again.

The change will allow players to quickly restart the Domain challenge by transporting them directly next to the key, saving them time and effort in farming resources like Ascension Materials. This way, players do not have to run to the key whenever they want to start the challenge again.

According to leaks, a load of other changes are expected to debut with the Genshin Impact v4.3 update. Some of these include changes to the in-game Artifact set recommendation and the ability to quickly re-assign Expeditions.

As for the new characters, the version is supposed to feature Navia and Ayaka in the first phase and Raiden Shogun and Yoimiya in the second. It may also debut Chevreuse as a new four-star Pyro character. Genshin Impact v4.3 update will also bring two new Artifact sets — Nighttime Whispers in the Echoing Woods and Song of Days Past. The first one will work exclusively on Navia.

Lastly, Genshin Impact will also add the Fontaine layout for the Serenitea Pot housing system with v4.3 update.