Genshin Impact v4.2 changes & optimisations detailed

Genshin Impact, the popular open-world RPG by miHoYo, is set to receive a new update in the near future that will bring several quality of life improvements to the game. The developer has revealed some of the changes that will be implemented in v4.2 through a Developer Discussion post on its official website.

Genshin Impact v4.2: Quick challenge system, Deck sharing code system, Increased PIN limit and more

One of the major changes coming in Version 4.2 is the Quick Challenge system for Trounce Domains, which are weekly boss battles that reward players with rare materials and items. Currently, players need to complete certain story quests before they can challenge these bosses, which has become time-consuming and tedious.

With the Quick Challenge system, players will be able to challenge any boss they want without having to clear their associated story first. This will make it easier for players to gather the resources they need and experience the boss fights at their own pace.

Another change that will affect the Story Quests in Genshin Impact v4.2 is the optimisation of their unlocking and accepting process. Now, players will be able to unlock Story Quests without having to accept them immediately, and they can choose when to start them from the Quest menu. Additionally, locked Story Quests will show players the prerequisites they need to fulfil in order to unlock them, such as completing certain Archon Quests or reaching a certain Adventure Rank.

The in-game map will also see some improvements in Version 4.2, such as an increased pin limit and a batch-delete function. Players will be able to place up to 200 pins on the map and they will also be able to delete multiple pins at once. Furthermore, the map will display more information about certain features, such as the names of islands and regions, the types of enemies and resources, and the status of world quests and events.

The Genius Invokation TCG, a card game within Genshin Impact that was introduced in v4.0, will also receive some updates in v4.2. The game will add an Accelerate Duel function, which will allow players to speed up the animations and effects during a card battle. This will make the game more fast-paced and exciting for players who want to challenge other players or NPCs.

The game will also add a Deck Sharing Code system, which will enable players to share their card decks with other players or use the ones shared with them by generating a code that can be copied and pasted.

Genshin Impact Version 4.2 is expected to launch next month. The update will not only bring quality of life enhancements, but also new content such as characters, weapons, events, and more. Players can also expect more exploration of the Fontaine region.