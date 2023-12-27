Genshin Impact Could Soon Get A New ‘Artifacts’ Feature: Leak

Genshin Impact, the popular open-world action RPG game developed by miHoYo, may introduce a couple of new features for artifacts in its upcoming version 4.4 update, according to a recent leak. Artifacts are items that players can equip to their characters to boost their stats and abilities, and they are essential for creating effective builds and strategies. Moreover, a “Custom Loadouts” feature for Artifacts is also planned to come to the game with the Version 4.4 update

A leak says new feature will allow players to automatically equip the best artifacts for their characters based on the most common setups used by other players on the server. This means that players will not have to manually search and compare their artifacts to find the optimal ones for their characters, saving them time and effort. The leak also suggests that the new feature will be optional, and players can still choose to equip their artifacts manually if they prefer.

Another recent leak shared to the Genshin Impact leaks subreddit by leaker Merlin Impact gives players their first ever in-game look at Genshin Impact’s upcoming custom Artifacts loadouts feature. With the loadout system, players can let the game choose the best Artifacts for their characters based on the main stats and Artifact sets they want.

They can also set their preferences for sub-stats and avoid using Artifacts that are already equipped by other characters. The loadout system is planned to be released with Version 4.4 at the end of January 2024.

The January update for Genshin Impact with version 4.4 is also expected to bring two new characters to the game, including the Tianyun as a playable variant of Cloud Retainer, alongside a new four-star player Gaming. Version 4.4 is also expected to expand the RPG’s map.