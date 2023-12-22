Amazon Prime Gaming Offers A New Call of Duty: Warzone Bundle: Check What All Items You Get For Free

Prime Gaming, the subscription service that offers free games and in-game loot to Amazon Prime members, has announced a new Call of Duty: Warzone bundle for December. The bundle includes a new skin for the operator Hutch, as well as a weapon blueprint, a vehicle skin, a finishing move and more.

The bundle is called the “Hip Hop Hutch” and it features a Big Steppa skin for the Hutch Operator. Next, there’s a blueprint for the ISO 45 SMG Gun, a finishing move called Beat drop, a vehicle skin dubbed as the Mint Ride, a Hutch Forever charm, an East Coast Love sticker, and a ‘Check Your Six’ loading screen.

The bundle’s items have a lavish appearance, with the Hutch skin sporting a gold watch and necklace, and the ISO 45 blueprint having a golden hue. As long as users have an Amazon Prime subscription and use Prime Gaming, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 users can also access the bundle, thanks to Call of Duty’s “carry forward” policy. The bundle first came out for Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

Further, the bundle can be claimed by those playing these games on platforms such as PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and the PlayStation 4. This set of items can be claimed by Prime Gaming subscribers until January 25, 2024.

In related news to Call of Duty, Activision, the developer behind the game, recently introduced a new in-game event called CODMAS. The CODMAS event takes place from December 19 at 10AM PT (11:30PM IST) to January 3 at 8AM PT (9:30PM IST), and includes a limited time event challenge alongside special in-game activities and map updates across Multiplayer, Zombies, and Call of Duty: Warzone.