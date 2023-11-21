Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted 2 is coming to PS VR2 this December

Fans of the popular horror franchise Five Nights at Freddy’s are in for a treat this December, as the sequel to the VR spin-off Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted is set to release for PS VR2. The game, titled Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted 2, was announced during the PlayStation Showcase 2023 on May 24, 2023.

FNAF: Help Wanted 2 on PS VR2: All details

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted 2, coming to PS VR2 on December 14, 2023, is the tenth mainline instalment in the series created by Scott Cawthon and the third game developed by Steel Wool Studios. The game will feature a new series of scary minigames, locations, stories, animatronics, and some returning characters from the previous games.

Players must survive the night shift at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria and other locations while avoiding the murderous animatronics that roam the halls. The game will have a VR mode to help immerse players in the world of Five Nights at Freddy’s.

As revealed via a PlayStation blog, in Help Wanted 2, there are six categories of minigames – Backstage, Fazcade, Staff Only, Food Prep, Ticket Booth, and a special category containing new VR versions of Five Nights at Freddy’s: Sister Location gameplay.

The mini-games have been developed to be different each time you play. This was accomplished by building an extraordinary amount of possibilities the player can be presented with. Players can head into the Fazcade, play classic games like Bonk-a-Bon and Fazerblast, and do much more through other game environments.

The unique features of the PSVR 2 headset have also been leveraged, such as the controller haptics, 3D audio, and much more. There’s a rumble within the headset which corresponds to the terrifying moments inside the game, adding a level of physicality to jumpscares.

A mini-game has been developed exclusively for PS VR2, which uses the VR headset’s eye-tracking system. Through it, players can have their minds read by a fortune teller within the game.