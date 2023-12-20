Dying Light 2 Winter Tales Event Announced Alongside PS5 Cross-Gen Save Feature And More

Techland, the developer of the popular zombie survival game Dying Light 2, has announced a new seasonal event called Winter Tales, which will be available as a part of the v1.14 update. The event has begun since December 19, 2023 and will run until January 5, 2024. It will feature new missions, enemies, weapons, outfits, and rewards. The update also brings PS5 cross-gen save functionality to the game alongside other updates and improvements.

According to the official blog post, Winter Tales introduces a new Gifts From Above event where the Villedor city becomes covered in winter’s frost. Baka is back with new bounties and rewards for an upcoming event. There’s also a Bazaar, where survivors have started decorating the Christmas Tree along with gifts which are protected by the infected.

Next, the Winter Tales event in Dying Light 2 brings new enemy variants. A new wave of enemy variants will show up on the streets of the City, called biters. They are carrying the deadly gas tanks on their backs. Biters further have three variants.

In addition, there’s a new weapon called Polearms. This new weapon type offers extended reach, allowing for strategic engagements and versatile playstyles. Pick them up from the cold dead hands of enemies that carried them before, or visit weapon vendors.

A new type of weapon category has also been added, caller Nocturnal weapons. They are designed for better effectiveness during night fights. Nocturnal Weapons come only in higher rarities – from unique to exotics. They carry special affixes (triggered during the night) and “cool, fluorescent appearances”. Some of these weapons are designed to focus on handling specific types of infected. However, the downside to these weapons is that they affect your immunity and drains it faster. New throwable weapons are also introduced, including a knife and a shuriken.

Next, Cross-generation saves between PS4 and PS5 have arrived. This means that if you play the game on a previous generation console, your save will travel with you onto the next one – and your progress comes along. New finishers are also a part of the update, where you can check out the fistfight and 2 new hands finishers. In addition, you can now get a chance to perform a finisher after successfully performing Perfect Dodge, Perfect Parry, X-Ray attack, and even when you release yourself from the Biter grab.

Finally for the new features, after completing a game and entering New Game+, all your Nightrunner Tools will stay with you. Players who already were in New Game + before this Update will receive missing Tools on level 2.

Lastly, for the bug fixes, a lot of them have been implemented with regards to the gameplay, the co-op mode, dev tools, user interface, and technical ones as well.