CODMAS Event Announced For Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 And Warzone

Activision has announced a new CODMAS event to challenge the players with new seasonal maps, modes, a host of unique prizes and more across Modern Warfare III and Call of Duty: Warzone. The CODMAS event takes place from December 19 at 10AM PT (11:30PM IST) to January 3 at 8AM PT (9:30PM IST), and includes a limited time event challenge alongside special in-game activities and map updates across Multiplayer, Zombies, and Call of Duty: Warzone.

CODMAS brings two holiday-themed map reskins with Shipmas and Hangover, plus Infectious Holiday and Snowfight as a twist on two fan-favourite party modes. Further, players can complete up to eight challenges in the Santa’s Slayground in-game event to earn prizes such as the “Christmas Skulls” Calling Card, the “Elfsecution” Finishing Move, and the Weapon Blueprint/Operator Skin.

Next, there are new limited time events where you play infected in a lobby full of Santa Claus Operators. Infected players will transform into the Zombie Santa Skin. The snowfight mode brings the snowball battle back where you go head-to-head against another team and try to come out on top.

CODMAS in Modern Warfare Zombies allows you to encounter new seasonal enemy models and updated infil music. Players can collect snowballs around the map, which can be used to launch deadly attacks. Next, there’s a Slay Ride Resurgence limited-time playlist during the CODMAS event for the chance to earn high-quality loot by decorating trees and taking on Santa in an ambush on the seasonal train.

Then there’s a ‘Face The Vortex’ event where players will progress through the 15 available rewards by playing in the Vortex-themed maps Tetanus, Satan’s Quarry, and Sporeyard. The Vortex event begins on January 3 following CODMAS and ends on January 17.

Lastly, to celebrate 5 years of technical partnership, there’s a giveaway being hosted where Call of Duty fans get the chance to win a GeForce RTX 4090 with a Custom GPU Backplate.