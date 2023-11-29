Dragon’s Dogma 2 gets a release date for PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC

Dragon’s Dogma 2, the long-awaited sequel to the critically acclaimed action-RPG, now finally has a release date. An earlier leak suggested that the title would release on March 22, 2024 and Capcom has now officially confirmed that the leak was indeed accurate. The title will be coming to PS5, Xbox Series X and Series S, along with PC via Steam.

Capcom updated Steam’s listing of Dragon’s Dogma 2 with March 22, 2024 now set as the official release date. The game is currently available for pre-order for Rs 4,474 for the standard variant and Rs 5,389 for the Deluxe Edition on Steam. Further, a PlayStation Blog also confirmed the release date.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is set in an immersive fantasy world and is a narrative driven action-RPG that challenges the players to choose their own experience – from the appearance of their Arisen, their vocation, their party, how to approach different situations and more – in a truly immersive fantasy world. The game will use the RE Engine, the same engine that powers Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3, and Devil May Cry 5, to create life-like graphics and realistic physics.

The game will also introduce a new race of beast-like creatures called the beastren, who will play a key role in the plot. The game’s protagonist will be an Arisen, a human whose heart is taken by a dragon, setting them on a path to slay the beast and reclaim their destiny. Along the way, they will be accompanied by Pawns, mysterious otherworldly beings who will assist the Arisen in combat and exploration.

Those who pre-order will receive the Superior Weapons Quartet. The game also has a deluxe edition that includes a the Weapons Quartet, a special camping kit, 1500 rift crystals, Dragon’s Dogma Music & Sound Collection, Wakestone, Gaol Key and much more.