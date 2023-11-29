Among Us announces huge collaboration with seven indie games

Among Us has launched its most extensive collaboration, introducing rewards from seven indie games through a new Cosmicube track. Participating games include A Hat In Time, Alien Hominid, Castle Crashers, Celeste, Crypt of the NecroDancer, Undertale, and Untitled Goose Game.

Until February 28, 2024, Among Us players can acquire the Indie Cosmicube using in-game currency. By spending just 7,000 Beans, earned through online gameplay, players can unlock a new reward pass and progress to obtain various cosmetic items. As per Innersloth, the developer of Among us, the collaboration brings 25 hats, 18 skins, 12 nameplates, 9 visors, and 6 pets for players to earn from the Indie Cosmicube reward pass.

Innersloth also detailed which items will be available from each of the games. Some of these include:

Alien Hominid

Alien Underbite Visor

Alien’s Antennae Hat

ZAP! Nameplate

Castle Crashers

Crasher’s Armor Skin

Crasher’s Helmet Hat

Hatty Hattington’s Hat Hat

Hatty’s Delicious Tears Visor

Hatty’s Delightful Suit Skin

Kingley Dignity Visor

Kingley Krown Hat

Kingley Robes Skin

Let’s Have a Brawl Nameplate

Rammy Pet

Celeste

Badeline’s Hair Hat

Badeline’s Jacket skin

Catch Me Quick Nameplate

Flying Strawberry Pet

Madeline’s Gear Skin

Madeline’s Hair Hat

The Birb Hat

Theo’s Beard Visor

Theo’s Gear Skin

Theo’s Hair Hat

Upward and Onward Nameplate

Read More: Confirmed: Destiny 2: The Final Shape expansion delayed by months

These are only some of the items while there are many more listed on Innersloth’s blog post. Aside from that, the November 28 update for Among Us also deprecated support for the 2021 game client so the developers can focus on improving existing content and work on new content.

Lastly, The Fungle map that was introduced about a month ago, is now getting a few changes such as where Mushroom Mixup sabotage now randomizes skins, layering and animation fixes, appearance of label for the Dock on the map and much more.