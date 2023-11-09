Diablo 4 patch 1.2.2 adds new features, brings improvements to the game

Diablo 4, the popular action role-playing game from Blizzard Entertainment, has received a new patch that promises to enhance the gameplay experience for both Seasonal and Eternal players. The patch 1.2.2, released on November 7, 2023, introduces five new Unique Rings, one for each class, based on popular Malignant Powers from the previous Season of the Malignant. The patch also brings various bug fixes and stability improvements to the title.

The Malignant Rings are a new type of Unique Rings that can be obtained by defeating the Echo of Varshan, a powerful boss that spawns randomly in the world. These rings are inspired by the Malignant Powers that were available in the Season of the Malignant and offer unique effects for each class. Five new unique rings have been added with the 1.2.2 patch of Diablo 4, including the Ring of Red Furor, Tal Rasha’s Iridescent Loop, Airidah’s Inexorable Will, Writhing Band of Trickery, and Ring of the Sacrilegious Soul.

The patch 1.2.2 also makes some changes to the Season of Blood, the second Seasonal event in Diablo 4. The Season of Blood revolves around the Sanguine Battery, a mysterious device that players can activate to unleash powerful Vampiric Powers.

The patch increases the health of the Sanguine Battery pillars from 75% to 85%, making them more durable against enemy attacks. The patch also decreases the repair time of the pillars from 3 seconds to 1 second, allowing players to restore them if they are damaged quickly.

Finally, patch 1.2.2 also fixes several bugs and issues that were affecting the game, such as the issue where the additional enemies in the Lord Zir boss fight would not get stunned when Lord Zir gets staggered, Metamorphosis would not trigger temporary movement speed bonuses, and many more.