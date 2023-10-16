Diablo 4 Steam launch confirmed for October 18, to coincide with new season

Diablo 4 will be released on Steam on October 18, just four months after its initial PC release on Blizzard’s client, Battle.net. The game’s second post-launch content, Season of Blood, will be available at the same time as its release on Steam.

This platform comes in addition to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4, all of which, including Steam, will include cross-play and cross-save across all platforms for Diablo 4. Those wanting to play on Steam must first purchase the game on that platform and then connect Diablo IV to a Battle.net account.

Players on Steam will have access to various Steam features, including Steam achievements, their Steam friends list, and the option to invite those friends to play in-game.

Diablo 4 Season of Blood: What’s new?

As for the new season, players will team up with Vampire Hunter Erys, voiced by actress and film producer Gemma Chan, to take on a new bloodthirsty threat to Sanctuary. Through their journey, players will be able to harness Vampiric Powers that provide a wide variety of dark, powerful skills for your character to fight like a vampire.

A new vampire called Lord Zir and other new enemies called ‘Blood Seekers’ have also joined the game. Aside from this, there are other quality-of-life improvements in the game, such as where new players can now skip the Campaign and jump into seasonal content immediately after finishing the Prologue so they can join their friends when the season launches.

Then, players can gain XP and reach Level 100 approximately 40% faster than Season of the Malignant. Nightmare Dungeons have received improvements to include teleportation to the dungeon’s interior, increased monster density, more durable NPC companions, and reduced backtracking. Next, Mounts can now move faster, are more agile, and have the ability to charge through blockades.

Renown rewards, such as potion charges, extra skill points, extra paragon points and murmuring obols, either in the eternal or seasonal realm, will now be carried over from the previous season. Other improvements are also there, including updates to towns, improvements to Events and monster density, changes to Elemental resistances and status effects, and UI and UX features.