Destiny 2 Fireteam Finder: A New Way to Find Your Perfect Team

Destiny 2 is a versatile game that offers many activities for players to enjoy, but some of them require a full team of six players to complete. Raids, dungeons, and trials are examples of such activities that can be challenging and rewarding, but also frustrating if you don’t have capable enough teammates. That’s why Bungie, the developer of Destiny 2, has announced a new feature that will make it easier for players to find and join fireteams: the Fireteam Finder.

The Fireteam Finder is an in-game looking for group (LFG) feature that will allow players to host and join fireteams for any activity they want. You won’t need to rely on mobile apps or online posts to find teammates anymore, as you can use an integrated system that is similar to other games’ party finders. Bungie says that the new Finder will undergo a stress test and a beta phase first to see how it handles millions of players around the world using it at the same time.

The stress test will begin on November 30, the same day when Season of the Wish launches, followed by a public beta period sometime in December based on the results of the stress test. The Fireteam finder feature will let players create listings for activities, containing specific tags and a message detailing the activity.

Read More: More than 49% off: Best deals on PS4 and PS5 game

In addition, the Fireteam Finder will be accessible via the Roster tab in the Director, and through any activity’s launch screen. Once bungie studies the results of the beta launch, Fireteam Finder will get a full launch in late January 2024. The Destiny 2 maker says that it had two choices, where it could push the release of the Fireteam Finder feature to a later date, or have a much more public version of the beta and it decided to go with the latter.

Aside from that, Bungie confirms that its team has been developing a new out-of-game Fireteam Finder that’s fully integrated with the in-game system. However, it’s not going to be available during the early beta period. Lastly, Bungie notes that the website and Companion App will remain available until the new Fireteam Finder, both in-game and out-of-game, is ready.