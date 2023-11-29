Dead by Daylight 2024 roadmap revealed

Behaviour Interactive, the developer of the popular asymmetrical horror game Dead by Daylight, has revealed its roadmap for the year 2024. The roadmap outlines the upcoming content and features that the game will receive in the next 6 months. The new changes include updates to killers, quality-of-life updates and more.

Behaviour Interactive revealed its roadmap for Dead by Daylight for 2024 during its recent Chucky livestream. As per what was told during the stream, The Onryo, also known as Sadako Yamamura from Ringu, is undergoing a change to address players’ dissatisfaction with her playstyle, which was widely criticized. The change will make her more similar to her “original version.”

The Hillbilly and the Blight are also getting some adjustments that will make them “more enjoyable.” Players expressed their frustration with the Hillbilly’s “overheat mechanic”, which they found too limiting, while the Blight’s add-ons are getting a revamp to reflect player feedback.

Read More: Genshin Impact v4.3 leak hints towards improvements to Domains

The Twins will get a “long-awaited update” where their power will be reworked, addressing players’ complaints. Next, apart from the killer updates, the Dead By Daylight 2024 roadmap also introduces quality-of-life improvements, such as a FOV (field of vision) slider along with a system that detects if players are defending three generators as a killer, during a match.

In addition, the game will also get some updates to various perks such as Decisive Strike, Quick Gambit, and Shadowborn, as well as some modifications for The Hag, The Pig, The Huntress, and three other killers.

Behaviour Interactive disclosed that the enhancements mentioned in the roadmap are scheduled to be introduced between January 2024 and June 2024. However, it noted that the plans unveiled may not follow the schedule as shown and could change at any point during the development.