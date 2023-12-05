Cyberpunk 2077 Update 2.1 Patch Notes Detailed

Cyberpunk 2077, the dystopian sci-fi RPG from CD Projekt Red, has received a new update that fixes some of the issues introduced by the Phantom Liberty expansion and improves the game’s performance on all platforms. The update, version 2.1 for Cyberpunk 2077 is available now for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Phantom Liberty, which was released in September, added a new story arc, a new area called Dogtown, new characters, weapons, cyberware, and more. Now, with update 2.1, CDPR has added a full-fledged metro system to the game. V can now travel between the 19 metro stations located throughout Night City on 5 different lines via fast travel or riding the train itself while gazing out the window and watching the world go by.

Next, V will now be able to invite their love interest to spend some time together in any of the apartments. Hangouts are a repeatable, unlimited event that becomes available once the romance path with a given character has concluded, read the patch notes. In addition, you can now listen to the radio while on foot (or while riding the NCART train) using the new Radioport feature.

Then there’s the addition of replayable car races V can take part in after finishing The Beast in Me. Moreover, sightseeing binoculars in various scenic spots have been added as well.

Aside from this, new accessibility features have also made their way to the game, such as an option to enable a bigger interface font, ability to disable the timer in the Breach Protocol minigame, along with larger HUD elements and more customisations options for the HUD. Some of the other changes include:

V can now be pursued by gangs after taking an aggressive approach toward them during certain gigs and main quests.

Gigs that involve stealing and delivering a vehicle can now turn into a car chase and a combat sequence.

Decorative vendors spawned inside some kiosks are now functional. Please note that food stands are not impacted by this change.

It is now possible to sit at various bars in Night City and interact with the vendors.

Fixed an issue where some gigs wouldn’t trigger after approaching the quest area.

These are only some of the improvements in update 2.1 for Cyberpunk 2077 while there’s a lot more that has been mentioned by CDPR in the full patch notes.

Meanwhile in the world of gaming, Rockstar Games just dropped the first trailer for GTA 6, showcasing the female protagonist for the title, improved graphics, a Vice City setting, and much more.