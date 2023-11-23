Confirmed: Eminem is coming to Fortnite

Fortnite, the popular battle royale game, has announced a collaboration with Eminem, the legendary rapper. The news was confirmed by Fortnite on their official X account and via their website. Aside from that, a potential collaboration with LEGO was also teased.

Fortnite’s next live event, called The Big Bang, will go live on Saturday, December 2, 2023, at 2 PM ET and during the event, Eminem will make an appearance. Special activities and the show will be open for players and their friends to have fun and enjoy. In addition, three Eminem skins including Rap Boy, Slim Shady, and Marshall Never More Outfits (and matching accessories) will be made available in the Fortnite Item Shop starting Wednesday, November 29, at 7 PM ET.

Not only that, but if you attend The Big Bang, you’ll unlock the Marshall Magma Style for the Marshall Never More Outfit. Players will unlock this Style whether they purchase the Outfit before or after attending. The Big Bang experience will be available in the Battle Royale tile in Discover 30 minutes prior, so you can jump in before the event starts to gear up with any of your cosmetics.

Aside from Eminem, several other modes have been hinted at by various leaks, including Rocket Racing Mode and Festival Mode, which is rumoured to feature famous artists like Lady Gaga, Alice Cooper, and Linkin Park. Then, a potential crossover between Fortnite and LEGO was also teased by LEGO group on X.

Known tipsters such as HYPEX claim that LEGO will be a part of The Big Bang event. Other leaks on the contrary say that December 7 will be the date for the LEGO-Fortnite collaboration. A wide range of LEGO-based in-game items are expected to appear, including new Workbenches, Map Markers, LEGO Stud Gun, the LEGO Llama and more.