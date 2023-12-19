Insomniac Games Suffers Huge Leak; Wolverine Gameplay, Multiple Future Projects’ Release Dates Leaked

A ransomware group named Rhysida claimed over a week ago that it hacked Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 developer Insomniac Games, and posted the personal data of some former and present employees as proof of leak. Now, the group has leaked all the files it has had in its possession, including details of Insomniac’s upcoming Wolverine game, a contract between Marvel and Sony for future projects, and personal documents of Insomniac employees.

According to Cyber Daily, the ransomware group released 1.67 terabytes of data, which comprises of more than 1.3 million files after Sony failed to pay the ransom amount of $2 million. The group also failed to buy another buyer.

The game’s cast, locations, release date, and early Wolverine footage with new characters have been leaked online. Much of the gameplay footage is now making rounds of X, showing Wolverine climbing walls, the story of the game, and the running mechanics of the character.

Moreover, the publication also had a statement by a purported Rhysida spokesperson, which said, “Yes, we knew who we were attacking. We knew that developers making games like this would be an easy target. We were able to get the domain administrator within 20–25 minutes of hacking the network. Sony has launched an investigation, but it would be better in the backyard.”

The leak includes a contract signed between Sony and Marvel regarding the development and publishing of X-Men games by Insomniac, beginning with the Wolverine title. Three X-Men games are covered under the agreement.

The hacker also revealed Insomniac’s planned projects and budgets until 2033. According to the leak, Marvel’s Venom will release in Fall 2025, Wolverine in Fall 2026, Spider-Man 3 in Fall 2028, New Ratchet & Clank in Fall 2029, X-Men in Fall 2029, and another new title in 2031 or 2032.