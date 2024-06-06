Assassin’s Creed Mirage Now Available On Supported iPhone, iPad Models

Ubisoft has announced the much-anticipated release of Assassin’s Creed Mirage for Apple’s latest iPhone and iPad models, marking a significant milestone in mobile gaming. The game is now available on the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and select iPad models equipped with the M1 chip or newer, which includes both iPad Air and iPad Pro.

The launch of Assassin’s Creed Mirage on these platforms is a testament to the advanced capabilities of Apple’s hardware, allowing users to experience console-quality gaming on the go. With the A17 Pro chip, Apple enabled the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max to support hardware-accelerated ray tracing and mesh shading, which are vital for rendering console-level graphics in games.

According to the game publisher, the iPhone and iPad versions of Assassin’s Creed Mirage offer the same experience as the console version of the title, but is optimised for touch-based controls.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage invites players into the life of Basim, a cunning street thief with nightmarish visions, who seeks answers and justice in ninth-century Baghdad. After a deadly act of retribution, Basim flees to join an ancient organization – The Hidden Ones. As he learns their secrets and hones his abilities, he discovers a new creed that will alter his destiny in unimaginable ways.

Read More: Google Chrome for iPhone & iPad Now Allows Menu Bar and Carousel Customisation

The release also features cross-progression and cross-save, enabling players to switch between mobile, console, or PC versions while retaining their progress. The mobile version boasts intuitive touch-based controls and also supports external controllers, ensuring a seamless gaming experience.

For a limited time, Ubisoft is offering a 90-minute free trial of the game on supported devices, after which players can unlock the full version with a single in-app purchase of $49.99. To celebrate the launch, a 50% discount is available through June 20, allowing gamers to access unlimited gameplay for just $24.99. In India, Assassin’s Creed Mirage is available for Rs 1,749 which is actually cheaper than $25 in the US. Once the offer ends, the price will increase to Rs 3,498, which is also cheaper than the $50 price tag in the US.