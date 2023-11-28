Confirmed: Destiny 2: The Final Shape expansion delayed by months

Bungie, the creator of Destiny 2 has officially delayed The Final Shape expansion from February 27, 2024 to June 4, 2024. This expansion is supposed to conclude the story of Destiny 2 which began nearly a decade ago. Along with The Final Shape, Bungie will also replace the seasonal model of the game which it has used for years with an episodic model.

Destiny 2 developer team made the announcement via a blog post, where they said that, ”The Final Shape needs more time to become exactly what we want it to be, so we’re moving its release date to June 4, 2024”. In other words, The Final Shape expansion pack has been delayed by nearly 3 months.

The reports of the delay came back last month itself, the reason behind which was cited to be the layoffs. According to that report, Bungie has laid off around 8% of the staff members, mostly in publishing, engineering, and social media departments. The report further noted that Marathon, the upcoming game from Bungie, will now be released in 2025 instead of the purported 2024 launch timeline.

Coming back to the delay of The Final Shape expansion, Bungie now has a 3-month content gap to fill. It says that Season of the Wish, which begins today, will extend until the launch of The Final Shape in June. “While the majority of content and narrative for Season of the Wish will run from late November to February as originally planned, the team is adding new content available for all players to jump into until the launch of The Final Shape”, read the blog post.

It further explained the new timelines for the content it will be releasing until June. In February, there will be new weekly progression-based quests called Wishes, and the launch of Moments of Triumph with unique rewards. Next, Guardian Games has been moved up to March with a refreshed focus on class versus class competition.

Then, beginning in April, it will be delivering a two-month content update available to everyone called Destiny 2: Into the Light. It will prepare players for their “Guardian’s journey into the Traveler”. All of this is in addition to the three new PvP maps that will be released in May.