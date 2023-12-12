Amazon Prime Gaming: December 2023 Free Games Unveiled

Amazon has unveiled the December 2023 lineup of free games and in-game content for Prime Gaming members. Notable highlights include including DEATHLOOP, Aground, Kombinera, A Tiny Sticker Tale, Asteroids: Recharged and more. Some regions are also getting free games to play on Amazon Luna, company’s own cloud gaming service.

Prime Gaming is offering several free titles throughout December 2023, with the first game made available to claim on December 7. Talking about one of the games, Aground is a 2D survival game with a story, focused on the theme of Progression. You start the game as a lone survivor from a shipwreck with almost nothing, and build your way up to a thriving settlement and eventually make your way to space and travel between planets.

A Tiny Sticker Tale, on the other hand, is a cozy miniature adventure game that was released on October 4, 2023. You play as Flynn, a donkey who can take and place stickers from the world around him, changing his surroundings and solving puzzles.

All the titles that will be available for free during December 2023 on Prime Gaming include:

DEATHLOOP – December 7 (Epic Games Store)

Akka Arrh – December 14 (Amazon Games App)

Aground – December 14 (Amazon Games App)

SeaOrama: World of shipping – December 14 (Amazon Games App)

Kombinera – December 21 (Epic Games Store)

A Tiny Sticker Tale – December 28 (Amazon Games App)

Asteroids: Recharged – December 28 (Epic Games Store)

Prime Gaming members in the United States, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom can also play the following games for free on Amazon Luna this December: Fortnite, Trackmania, Strange Horticulture, Bloodrayne: Fresh Bites, Steel Assault, and Once Upon a Jester.

Prime Gaming is a service that is included with Amazon Prime membership. It offers access to tons of free content for PC, console, and mobile games.