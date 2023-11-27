23 new games will be added to Xbox platforms this week: Check full list

Xbox fans have plenty of reasons to celebrate this week, as 23 new games are coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Windows and Xbox Game Pass this week. The new releases include some highly anticipated titles, such as Rollerdrome, SteamWorld Build as well as a slew of other games as well.

One of the 23 new games that will be added tomorrow, November 28, is Rollerdrome that will be available as a Day one offering with Xbox Game Pass. Rollerdrome is a game that combines roller-skating and shooting in a 2030 setting. It is developed by Roll7 and published by Private Division.

Next is Dune: Spice Wars, a game that’s already available with PC Game Pass and is coming to Xbox consoles on November 28. It is a 4X real-time strategy game from the developers of the critically acclaimed title Northgard. Aside from these, here are the other 21 titles that will be made available this week:

November 28, 2023

Forest Grove

November 29, 2023

The Traveler’s Path

Dofamine

Orten Was The Case

Heavy Burden

Silent Scream

Read More: Jusant on Xbox Game Pass gets huge update with Jump assistance and more new features

November 30, 2023

Gangs of Sherwood

Motesolo: No Girlfriend Since Birth

Pixel Cafe

This Means Warp

Truck and Logistics Simulator

Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion Remastered

All of Us Are Dead

Pinball M

Elderland

Arcadian Atlas

Crashy Laps

December 1, 2023

SteamWorld Build

Kingdoms and Castles

1 Square

Zomborg

In this list, SteamWorld Build is another title that will be coming as a Day 1 Xbox Game Pass offering. It is a cross-genre video game where the first part of the game tasks the players to construct and manage a mining town on an alien planet. Players need to construct roads, infrastructure, amenities, and houses for the population.