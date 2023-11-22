Jusant on Xbox Game Pass gets huge update with Jump assistance and more new features

Jusant, the popular action-puzzle climbing game by Don’t Nod, has received a major update titled as ‘The Accessibility Update’ that adds new features and improvements to the game. The update, which is available now for all platforms, introduces Jump assistance, No stamina mode, and more.

Jump assistance is a new option that allows players to adjust the difficulty of the jumping mechanic in the game. Then, No stamina mode that disables the stamina mechanic entirely. This mode is designed for players who want to enjoy the game at their own pace or explore different paths.

Aside from that, there’s the new Simplified Climbing Mode where the players are no longer required to hold the triggers to climb. In addition, there’s a new Alternate Rappel Mode and tutorials, Simplified Interactions Mode, and new colour Blindness options and intensity sliders. All of these new features and settings make the game more accessible for those with diverse needs, hence the title of the update.

Furthermore, the update also introduces bug fixes and performance improvements to the game. There are a slew of animation improvements such as improved shaky movements performed by the character during climbing and when the rope is at maximum, character’s hand location on grips, grass animation clipping through assets in chapter 5 and many more.

Read More: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Play, Jio Games Join hands for Gaming

Some of the bugs fixed in Jusant update 1.04 include several missing collisions in environment, missing peebles in biome 2 in a specific area, partly cut-off screen loading symbol on lower resolutions, Bluetooth recognisable for Dualshock 4 and Dualsense controllers, etc.

Jusant was released on 31 October 2023 for Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 5 and Microsoft Windows. The game challenges players to climb a desolate tower, filled with the artifacts of civilizations long past. The game features biomes full of flora and fauna, accompanied by a peaceful and atmospheric soundtrack.