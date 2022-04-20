Hyundai Motors announces Community-Based NFTs

Hyundai Motor Company has announced that it is entering the online community-based Non-Fungible Token (NFT) market in collaboration with the ‘Meta Kongz’ NFT brand. The company said that Hyundai Motor is the first automaker to enter the NFT market with its own NFT community, including the Hyundai NFT official website and channels on Discord and Twitter.

The Hyundai NFT community will provide its users with the Hyundai brand experience in the metaverse by sharing NFTs depicting its mobility solutions. The Hyundai NFT Discord and Twitter channels opened on April 15, and the official NFT website is scheduled to open soon in May.

By providing dedicated channels for the Hyundai NFT community, the company will continuously manage the asset value of its NFTs. The online platforms will provide an open 24/7 communications channel between the company and community members, with real-time updates on the asset value of its NFTs.

The company has also released a short film introducing the Hyundai NFT universe concept ‘Metamobility universe,’ which reflects the ‘Metamobility’ concept revealed at CES 2022. The film, featuring Meta Kongz, a popular NFT gorilla character, visualised how mobility solutions can transcend time and space. The film at the end also teases a shooting star-shaped NFT that will be released in May.

To commemorate the release of the film, the company will launch 30 limited edition ‘Hyundai x Meta Kongz’ NFTs on April 20. Hyundai NFT projects will be continued throughout the year to keep expanding the Hyundai NFT universe. Profits from the sale of Hyundai NFTs will be used for the project’s management and community members.

“The Hyundai NFT Universe will extend the Hyundai brand experience, especially with MZ generation (a term that encompasses millennials and Generation Z), in a completely new way, further reinforcing our commitment to innovation in both the real world and in the metaverse,” said Thomas Schemera, Hyundai Motor’s Global Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Customer Experience Division. “We are extremely excited to introduce ‘Metamobility’ through our own NFTs and start this journey with ‘Meta Kongz’.”