KuCoin Launches $100M Fund for NFT Creators

Singapore based crypto exchange platform KuCoin announced the launch of a $100 million Creators Fund to support early-stage non-fungible token (NFT) projects. The fund has been announced in line with the Crypto platform’s newly launched KuCoin Windvane NFT Marketplace. KuCoin said Windvane offers creators access to the heavy exchange traffic and the support of the community for building initial NFT offerings.

KuCoin Creators Fund is a joint venture between Windvane and the exchange’s venture capital arm, KuCoin Ventures. Categories of NFT on the platform include arts, sports, profile pictures (PFPs), Asian culture, celebrities and GameFi.

The fund will also invite 99 NFT creators to join the Windvane marketplace, which offers standard features like minting, trading and storage. In addition, Windvane supports the most popular NFT blockchains, including Ethereum, BSC and Flow.

In related news to Crypto, Flippy, a new age social crypto discovery platform dedicated to discovering, investing, entertainment, and diversification in digital assets, has announced the launch of its mobile app in India. The company has raised US $1.15 million in its seed round led by Redstart Labs, a wholly-owned subsidiary of InfoEdge, and other key investors including Entrepreneur First, Justin Caldbeck, Alex Lin, and Anirudh Rastogi.

Flippy’s app is being used by the users on their waitlist and will be available on the App Store and Google Play Store soon. The app helps you “discover the world of crypto, follow trusted connections, learn from pros and make responsible investments”, says the company. Flippy allows users to invest through relatable thematic baskets, making diversification possible with a single click. Users can access a range of informative content through this platform and view investment portfolios of successful crypto-space influencers.