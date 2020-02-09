  • 12:37 Feb 09, 2020

Valentine Gift: Top 5 Bluetooth Speakers under Rs 5,000

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : February 09, 2020 11:50 am

Here's our list of top 5 Bluetooth speakers for your music loving date.
Bluetooth Speakers are a great valentine’s day gift. They are very useful, they are portable and sound good too. But with the market flooded with these, how do you select the best? That’s what we are here for! Here's our listing of top 5 Bluetooth speakers under Rs 5,000.

 

boat Stone 200

Don’t underestimate boat Stone because of its size because this tiny speaker can make some big sound. Priced at just INR 1199, they are a bang for your buck! They sound good and are suitable for outdoor usage with its rugged outer shell and is IPX4 water-resistant. It has a built-in mic and has a battery backup of 10hrs. Its very portable with a small footprint and can be easily carried in a bag.

 boat

JBL Clip 3

 

This outdoor speaker comes in a rainbow of colours with 8 shades! The speaker has a clip/carabiner that can attach to your bag, belt or even your bike. It's tiny and lightweight with three buttons on the face. It has a cloth-like material covering it and is IPX7 water-resistant. It lasts for 10hrs on a single charge. It has a microphone for calls and can also access Siri or google assistant by long-pressing the remote button. For INR 2999, it’s a great choice!

 clip 3

Mivi Roam

The roam is an ultra-portable speaker with some really good bass response and has the ability to connect to another mivi roam for stereo! It comes in 4 vibrant colors that would satisfy your color palette. The roam has a tough exterior and has a cloth-like material covering its top. It has a mic to receive calls and 4 buttons for device control. It has a 6hr battery life. For just INR 1179, it’s the best value for money you can get at this price range.

 roam

Sony SRS-XB10

This is the absolute choice if your partner is a bass head. It comes in 4 colours and is very well built. There are controls at the back along with a 3.5mm in jack. It has NFC so you can just tap your NFC enabled phone to connect. It's IPX5 water-resistant, so some splashes and light rain won't be an issue. It has a 16hr battery life. It gets loud and the vocals are clear with a very strong bass response being the speaker’s highlight. You can add an extra speaker for stereo too! For INR 4990, the sony SRS-XB10 is all quality and no fluff.

 sony Srs

JBL flip 3

Even though it’s a couple of generations old, it still is one of the best sub 5k Bluetooth speaker. It’s the only speaker on the list with dual drivers and a passive bass radiator. It gets really loud without distortion and sounds just amazing. It has controls on the side along with a 3.5mm in jack which is hidden under a flap. Its IPX7 water-resistant and has a rugged exterior. It gives you 10hrs of playtime on a single charge. It has an inbuilt mic and can also invoke Siri or google assistant by long-pressing the call button. At INR 4399, it’s one of the best speaker you can buy at this price range.  

 flip 3

 

 

