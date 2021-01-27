Advertisement

Anker launches Qi-certified 10W PowerWave charging stand for Rs 1,999

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : January 27, 2021 5:00 pm

Latest News

Anker PowerWave charges most Qi based phones and focuses on speedy charging for Samsung handsets.
Advertisement

Anker has launched 10W PowerWave charging stand in India. Priced at Rs 1999, the product is available online with Amazon along with leading retail stores in India. The product in Black comes with 18 months warranty.

Anker PowerWave charges most Qi based phones and focuses on speedy charging for Samsung handsets. Wireless Charging stand supports versatile viewing when at use. To enjoy videos, you have to place the stand horizontally while charging, or vertical for video conferencing or to use facial recognition technology.

PowerWave delivers charging power through cases up to 5mm thick including Otterboxes. The stand is optimized to match the charging requirements of the latest Samsung devices. With its 10W fast charge mode, a full charge for Samsung devices takes 30 minutes less than other wireless chargers.

Other than Samsung, the Charging stand supports standard charging speed for other devices. The stand ensures Universal compatibility with other wirelessly charged devices too.

Ensuring safety when in use, the charging stand does not trickle charge the phone battery when left on the stand for an extended period of time &supports foreign object detection too. It also ensures radiation shielding & temperature control of the devices when in use.

Soundcore launches Infini Pro Soundbar with Dolby Atmos support

EUFY launches Smart Weighing Scale C1 in India

Anker 4-in-1 USB - C Hub for smart devices launched for Rs 3299

Anker PowerWave Base Pad 10W wireless charger launched in India for Rs 1,999

Anker Soundcore Liberty 2 wireless earbuds launched in India

Anker Roav Jump Starter Pro powerbank and kick-starter for cars launched in India

Latest News from Anker

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei launches 'Nothing', his new company

Samsung 870 Evo SATA SSD Series announced in India, price starts Rs 3,599

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Indian Government gets serious with Whatsapp

Indian Government gets serious with Whatsapp
Jio Mart on Whatsapp, Oppo Reno 5G Pro lauched and much more

Jio Mart on Whatsapp, Oppo Reno 5G Pro lauched and much more
Whatsapp Controversy: Messaging App gets messaging wrong!

Whatsapp Controversy: Messaging App gets messaging wrong!
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Unboxing, Hits and Misses of Samsung Galaxy S 21 Series

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Unboxing, Hits and Misses of Samsung Galaxy S 21 Series
Micromax mking TVs for OnePlus, Realme and Infinix

Micromax mking TVs for OnePlus, Realme and Infinix
lava Z6 First Impression

lava Z6 First Impression

Latest Picture Story

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies