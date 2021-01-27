Anker launches Qi-certified 10W PowerWave charging stand for Rs 1,999

Anker PowerWave charges most Qi based phones and focuses on speedy charging for Samsung handsets.

Anker has launched 10W PowerWave charging stand in India. Priced at Rs 1999, the product is available online with Amazon along with leading retail stores in India. The product in Black comes with 18 months warranty.



Anker PowerWave charges most Qi based phones and focuses on speedy charging for Samsung handsets. Wireless Charging stand supports versatile viewing when at use. To enjoy videos, you have to place the stand horizontally while charging, or vertical for video conferencing or to use facial recognition technology.



PowerWave delivers charging power through cases up to 5mm thick including Otterboxes. The stand is optimized to match the charging requirements of the latest Samsung devices. With its 10W fast charge mode, a full charge for Samsung devices takes 30 minutes less than other wireless chargers.



Other than Samsung, the Charging stand supports standard charging speed for other devices. The stand ensures Universal compatibility with other wirelessly charged devices too.



Ensuring safety when in use, the charging stand does not trickle charge the phone battery when left on the stand for an extended period of time &supports foreign object detection too. It also ensures radiation shielding & temperature control of the devices when in use.