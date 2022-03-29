Anker announces 35W USB-C Wall Charger with Power IQ Technology in India

Anker today launched its new 35W multiport mobile charger. Compact in size with two in one functionality – the two port USB-C charger with 20W Power delivery port and 15W Power IQ 2.0, charges two devices at one go. The product is available on Amazon with an 18 months warranty. The wall charger is priced at Rs 2,199 in India.

Anker 35W PowerIQ charger 2.0 supports high speed output, has a USB-C Power Delivery port, and is loaded with 20W of output power to charge the newest iPhones and other devices at maximum speed. The wall charger charges phones, tablets, and other devices up to three times quicker than a standard charger, claims Anker.

Anker’s distinctive charging technique employs a layered architecture with proprietary magnetic components which makes it minimal in size, increases efficiency, and enhances heat dissipation. The tiny design, along with a folding plug, guarantees optimum mobility wherever it goes.

The Multi Protection safety technology on the charger combines overvoltage protection and temperature control to provide all-around device protection. Its smart device detection intelligently manages power based on the connected device. The Anker 35W Power Port PD+ 2 is designed to function with a broad range of smartphones, tablets, and other devices, allowing you to charge all of your gadgets with a single portable charger.

Back in February, the brand launched a 20W USB-C charger at Rs 1,299. Anker 20W Power port III is designed with a 20W output to match the max input of iPhone12 to provide exactly as much power as your iPhone needs. In addition, it is Equipped with a Power-C delivery port and 20W of power, the USB-C Charger, charges phones, tablets and more, up to 3x faster, than with an original charger. Furthermore, the charger’s Multiprotection safety system combines overvoltage protection and temperature control.