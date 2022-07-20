Belkin Soundform Rise TWS earbuds launched in India

Belkin has launched a new set of TWS earbuds in India called Soundform Rise. The TWS earbuds come with seven hours of playback time on a single charge. Further, it has a dual microphone setup and is IPX5 rated as well meaning you won’t have to worry about splashes.

The Soundform Rise True Wireless Earbuds are now available for purchase on Amazon.in for Rs 7,999. The new Belkin True Wireless Earbuds provide a comfortable in-ear fit and offer 7 hours of charge in each earbud and another 24 hours in the wireless charging case. The wireless earbuds are both sweat and splash resistant.

The touch controls enable users to change volume, skip tracks and take calls – all with a single push of a button. The earbuds feature 6mm dynamic drivers and have Dual Connect Technology where users can use either earbud on its own and keep one ear free to the outside world in mono mode.

The charging case also supports Qi Wireless charging while the buds come with two microphones in each earbud along with environmental noise canceling technology to keep calls connected and clear. The Soundform Rise TWS come included with silicone ear tips in 3 sizes. The earbuds are IPX5 rated and give 7 hours of playtime per charge, plus another 24 hours of battery life in the wireless charging case.

The TWS segment is booming in India with a bunch of launches almost every week. Recently, Oppo also launched the Enco X2 TWS in India. They come with 11mm dynamic driver paired with a 6 mm planar diaphragm driver. The Enco X2 uses Bluetooth 5.2 with LHDC 4.0 transmission protocol. This enables the TWS earbuds to support a code rate of up to 900kbps. It also offers support for the usual AAC and SBC audio codec.